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Wisdom Only Speaks The Truth - Proverbs 8:7 (NIV)
7 My mouth speaks what is true,
for my lips detest wickedness.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Wisdom is always the truth.
Wisdom loathes deception.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4w9eupxe
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