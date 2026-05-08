AI and the Future of Humanity, an interview with Alex Jones

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As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, conversations are expanding beyond technology and into questions about humanity, resources, ethics, and the future of society. From growing AI infrastructure to concerns about energy, land use, and automation, many are debating how these rapid developments could shape everyday life in the years ahead. The latest interview explores different perspectives on AI expansion, human impact, and the broader future of technological advancement. Watch the full discussion and hear the theories, concerns, and possibilities being explored.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #FutureTech #Innovation #Humanity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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