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Uncensored: James Roguski - International Lawyers Rise Up Against the WHO!!!
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128 views • July 13, 2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


July 12, 2023


James Roguski joins Maria Zeee to discuss some of the positive developments around the world in the fight against the WHO including a group of International Lawyers rising up in opposition to the Treaty/IHR Amendments, and what people on the ground need to continue to do to push back against future medical tyranny.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zodsy-uncensored-james-roguski-international-lawyers-rise-up-against-the-who.html

Keywords
whointernationaltreatymedical tyrannylawyersworld health organizationuncensoredihrmaria zeeejames roguski
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