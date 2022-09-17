9/16/2022 Headline News: The Resistance Chicks

Watch "Headline News: The Resistance Chicks" Live on Brighteon.tv every Friday from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm est and Sunday 5:00pm - 6:00pmSupport and learn more at: resistancechicks.com

Use promo code "Chicks" to save 5% on BrighteonStore.com purchases.

Checkout the Resistance Chicks Brighteon Store landing page here: https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks