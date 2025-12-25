At 80 BPM, Southern Hip-Hop drives forward with an ominous synth opening layered atop heavy, rolling 808s, Sparse trap drums and swung hi-hats shape the groove, Verses feature minimal backing and dynamic chopped brass hits, The hook explodes with distorted bass, thick vocal chants, and dense layering for an intense, commanding vibe





[Chorus] They see me rollin' In my Tesla Patrollin' and tryna catch me Ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy My bass is thumping Anime themes They hopin' that they gon' catch me Ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy [Verse 1] First in the streets and the top of the class I’m overclocking the whip just to make the turn fast Got a 40 in my hand—it’s a vintage Dew glass And a firewall so thick that your virus won't pass My rims never spin, they stay stationary But my crypto portfolio is legendary Got a gold-plated D20, custom-made, cherry I’m the king of the block and the local library My server farm is totally pimped out I got hackers begging for my IP spaces Yo, I’m mining Bitcoin in a thousand places Got a diamond-encrusted grill over my braces [Verse 2] There's no dark-web site I haven't run With a Python script, well, I'm number one Decrypting the mainframe just for fun I ain't got a gat, but a soldering gun I’m a street-legal genius, I’m takin' the lead I got fiber-optic wires for that lightning speed I'll ace any challenge, I've got what I need I’m fluent in C++ and the gangster creed They see me roll on my Segway With the hydraulics bouncing on the highway Ridin' nerdy... [Verse 3] I’ve been out here, inspectin' Mint-condition comics, you know I collect 'em The ice on my neck, I must protect 'em My mechanical keyboard never leaves me bored I’m the Don of the data, the king of the board I’m editing the wiki with a samurai sword I memorized the source code really well I can crash your whole system and have you "ROTFLOL" I got a business doing high-end sites When the mob needs a ghost, who do they call? I do the encryption for them all Even hacked a drone to patrol the mall Yo, I got myself a fanny pack Full of flash drives and a tactical snack Spend my nights with a roll of bubble wrap Pop pop! Hope no one sees me getting freaky! [Bridge] I’m nerdy in the extreme But I’m running the team I was in the Glee club And the local crime syndicate stream! Only question I ever thought was hard: Do I buy a new GPU or a luxury yard? I spend every weekend at the Ren Faire, player I’m a Level 90 Paladin, the ultimate slayer! [Outro] They see me strollin' They laughin' But they terrified of my Cyber-Action Because I'm ridin' nerdy Just because I'm ridin' nerdy Just because I'm ridin' nerdy All because I'm ridin' nerdy Look at me, I'm ridin' nerdy!