BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 Ridin' Nerdy
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 1 day ago
At 80 BPM, Southern Hip-Hop drives forward with an ominous synth opening layered atop heavy, rolling 808s, Sparse trap drums and swung hi-hats shape the groove, Verses feature minimal backing and dynamic chopped brass hits, The hook explodes with distorted bass, thick vocal chants, and dense layering for an intense, commanding vibe


[Chorus] They see me rollin' In my Tesla Patrollin' and tryna catch me Ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy My bass is thumping Anime themes They hopin' that they gon' catch me Ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy Tryna catch me ridin' nerdy [Verse 1] First in the streets and the top of the class I’m overclocking the whip just to make the turn fast Got a 40 in my hand—it’s a vintage Dew glass And a firewall so thick that your virus won't pass My rims never spin, they stay stationary But my crypto portfolio is legendary Got a gold-plated D20, custom-made, cherry I’m the king of the block and the local library My server farm is totally pimped out I got hackers begging for my IP spaces Yo, I’m mining Bitcoin in a thousand places Got a diamond-encrusted grill over my braces [Verse 2] There's no dark-web site I haven't run With a Python script, well, I'm number one Decrypting the mainframe just for fun I ain't got a gat, but a soldering gun I’m a street-legal genius, I’m takin' the lead I got fiber-optic wires for that lightning speed I'll ace any challenge, I've got what I need I’m fluent in C++ and the gangster creed They see me roll on my Segway With the hydraulics bouncing on the highway Ridin' nerdy... [Verse 3] I’ve been out here, inspectin' Mint-condition comics, you know I collect 'em The ice on my neck, I must protect 'em My mechanical keyboard never leaves me bored I’m the Don of the data, the king of the board I’m editing the wiki with a samurai sword I memorized the source code really well I can crash your whole system and have you "ROTFLOL" I got a business doing high-end sites When the mob needs a ghost, who do they call? I do the encryption for them all Even hacked a drone to patrol the mall Yo, I got myself a fanny pack Full of flash drives and a tactical snack Spend my nights with a roll of bubble wrap Pop pop! Hope no one sees me getting freaky! [Bridge] I’m nerdy in the extreme But I’m running the team I was in the Glee club And the local crime syndicate stream! Only question I ever thought was hard: Do I buy a new GPU or a luxury yard? I spend every weekend at the Ren Faire, player I’m a Level 90 Paladin, the ultimate slayer! [Outro] They see me strollin' They laughin' But they terrified of my Cyber-Action Because I'm ridin' nerdy Just because I'm ridin' nerdy Just because I'm ridin' nerdy All because I'm ridin' nerdy Look at me, I'm ridin' nerdy!

Keywords
southern hip-hop drives forward with an ominous synth opening layered atop heavyrolling 808ssparse trap drums and swung hi-hats shape the grooveverses feature minimal backing and dynamic chopped brass hitsthe hook explodes with distorted bassthick vocal chantsand dense layering for an intensecommanding vibe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Kremlin denies reports of plans to &#8220;restore Soviet influence&#8221;

Kremlin denies reports of plans to “restore Soviet influence”

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Ukraine&#8217;s drone strikes cripple Russian energy infrastructure

Ukraine’s drone strikes cripple Russian energy infrastructure

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy