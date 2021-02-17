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How they manipulate us into pandemic fear
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203 views • February 17, 2021
This video is in English. Did you know that addressing pandemic issues could be that funny and hilarious for people attending a conference? Belgian man in charge of "information" on vaccination campaign explains how he cynically manages to manipulate media and fellow Belgian citizens. Enjoy!
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