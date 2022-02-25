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Τεράστιοι Θρόμβοι σε Σορούς Εμβολιασμένων
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35 views • February 25, 2022
Ο Richard Hirschman, ταριχευτής, μιλάει στην εκπομπή της Jane Ruby για τους περίεργους θρόμβους μεγάλου μήκους και ινώδους σύστασης που βρίσκει όλο και συχνότερα σε σορούς εμβολιασμένων.
Βρήκαμε το βίντεο εδώ:
https://rumble.com/vtcsgw-worldwide-exclusive-embalmers-find-veins-and-arteries-filled-with-never-bef.html
⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰
Βρείτε μας εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
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🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
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🔗Telegram: t.me/eternalnow_blog
Βρήκαμε το βίντεο εδώ:
https://rumble.com/vtcsgw-worldwide-exclusive-embalmers-find-veins-and-arteries-filled-with-never-bef.html
⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰
Βρείτε μας εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
⬛ Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/eternalnow
🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
🟧 Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
📝Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης
🔗 Facebook: facebook.com/EternalNowblog
facebook.com/groups/megaliafypnisi
🔗MeWe: mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
🔗Telegram: t.me/eternalnow_blog
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