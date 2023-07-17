“We Will Bring You Down”: German MP Vows To Dismantle WHO’s Grip On Governments

German MP Christine Anderson last week shredded the World Health Organization, calling it a group of “globalitarian misanthropists” who she – and a group of seven other MPs, have vowed to dismantle in order to oppose the WHO supplanting democratically elected governments.
