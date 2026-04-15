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4yrs ago 2022 The Trust Game - Episode 9 “Global Financial Crisis Reaction Solution”
Truthstream Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_p9kAWkqswo
https://rumble.com/c/c-1544882
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KmVnLpFsCzAq/
https://odysee.com/@truthstreammedia:4
The Trust Game - Episode 9: “Global Financial Crisis — Reaction — Solution”