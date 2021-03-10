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Beheaded French Teachers Accuser Admits Lying
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92 views • March 10, 2021
#SamuelPaty #JeSuisSamuel #extremism
Beheaded French Teachers Accuser Admits Lying
A French schoolgirl has admitted to spreading false claims about a teacher before he was murdered last year.
Samuel Paty was beheaded in October after showing students cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
The girl, whose complaints sparked an online campaign against Paty, has now admitted that she was not in the class.
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Who is Really lying to us?
Beheaded French Teachers Accuser Admits Lying
A French schoolgirl has admitted to spreading false claims about a teacher before he was murdered last year.
Samuel Paty was beheaded in October after showing students cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
The girl, whose complaints sparked an online campaign against Paty, has now admitted that she was not in the class.
Support us on -
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/the-rambling-geordie
Paypal - https://paypal.me/theramblinggeordie
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/ramblinggeordie
Who is Really lying to us?
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