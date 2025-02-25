Escaping Babylon Part 1: Physical Escape.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this monocast, Scott uses the example of the physical trap of the medical-industrial complex to show God’s call to repentance.
Links for this episode:
PowerPoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/px4icb76gfx41s2hvu6t0/Escaping-Babylon-Part-1-fixed.pptx?rlkey=wnhz5rdjn5ookmmar2pvi08a2&st=yxqd75y8&dl=0
-----------------
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe