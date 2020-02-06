Alex Jones - Truth Rising: The 9/11 Chronicles Part 1 - Full Documentary

If you wish to purchase this documentary please click the following link!Watch as the global elite and their minions tremble before the power of free speech.Seven years after the attacks of September 11th, a global awakening has taken place, the likes of which the world has never seen. As the corporate-controlled media dwindles into extinction, a new breed of journalists and activists has emerged.Join Alex Jones, Luke Rudkowski and others as they set out on a mission determined to expose the ruthless global elite and alert the masses to the truth about 9/11. Strap in and get ready to ride along as criminal overlords David Rockefeller, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Alan Greenspan, John McCain, and many others are confronted about their lies and manipulation.Including interviews with Jesse Ventura, Rosie O'Donnell, George Carlin, Willie Nelson and Martin Sheen, this film is unlike anything you have ever seen. The only question after viewing it is: Will YOU become part of the Truth Rising?