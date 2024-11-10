© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran & Lebanon War Current Military Analysis 11-10-24 lotfyzakaria
lotfy zakaria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYVZPqsCofA
انقلاب قطر بعد عودة ترامب و ايران تطلق صاروخ ICBM عابر للقارات وتهدد بالنووي
Qatar coup after Trump's return, and Iran launches an intercontinental ICBM missile and threatens to go nuclear