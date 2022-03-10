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OBSOLETE — FULL DOCUMENTARY OFFICIAL (2016)
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80 views • March 10, 2022
Will we be replaced? Are we obsolete? Are we seeing this now with covid? Are they killing us off because they have stolen all they want and don't want to pay us back. A basic income that is below the poverty level?
Source: Truth Stream Media.
Source: Truth Stream Media.
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