Five injured as escaped Household Cavalry horses bolt through London in six mile rampage
Five Household Cavalry horses, including one soaked with blood, have run loose in central London after throwing their military riders during their morning exercise. At least one soldier was injured after the spooked horses smashed into cars outside the Clermont Hotel on Buckingham Palace Road, Victoria. Commuters said they heard the soldier screaming in pain after they saw him fall from his horse when the animal ran into a car. The horses were spooked during their daily morning exercise on Horse Guards Parade, in Whitehall, at around 8.40am. One of the horses has also seemingly ran into a double-decker bus, smashing its windscreen, while another reportedly crashed into a black cab. Emergency services rushed to the help the injured soldier, who was seen being treated on the road.

Keywords
londonrunescapehorsesstampede

