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Spirit Of Prophecy Is The Testimony Of Jesus
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54 views • June 06, 2022
Deciphering prophecy is not limited to one individual or church. The Revelation says that the spirit of prophecy is the testimony of Jesus. Jesus is the key, and in this video, you'll learn about four important subjects in Bible prophecy which are easily unlocked when we pay attention to, and apply the Teachings of Jesus in our lives.
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