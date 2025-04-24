BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Arrival Of Christ On The Earth Verified By Science, Scripture & Dateology...
   The Arrival Of Christ On The Earth Verified By Science, Scripture & Dateology...

  The Birthday of Christ arrival on earth is verified by 3 witnesses.  It is proven #1 by scripture/prophecy, #2 Math & Science, and #3 Dateology which is the event of Christ birth falling on the Festival of Rosh Hoshana, the Feast of Trumpets.  The date of the birth of Christ on the earth is 1st calculated through the number prophecies in the book of Daniel.  It then can be separately verified through the priestly divisions and the resurrection of the temple service during the time of Antiochus Epiphanes from the Book of Maccabees.  This video is the scientific and mathematical proof of the prophecy of the Christ Birth on the earth so that His Birth on Earth cannot be reduced to the mythology of men.

      christ, birthday, yom kippur, john the baptist, repentance,

Keywords
christjohn the baptistrepentancebirthdayyom kippur
