The Birth of the United States - A Picture Story of America, Part 2
IReadClassicComicBooks
IReadClassicComicBooks
28 views • 1 day ago

ON July 4, 1776, representatives of the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence. From Philadelphia’s town hall, the "Liberty Bell” pealed the tidings...


A NEW NATION HAD BEEN BORN!


This story has been one of quest ... quest for opportunity, for material happiness ... quest for better ways of doing things ... and above all, quest for freedom ... freedom of mind and spirit for all men created equal in the sight of God. There have since been disappointments ... and disillusionments ... but the great hope still remains.


The second of four parts of A Picture Story of the United States (first edition) covering the history of America.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0


Death of Kings 2 by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100876

Artist: http://incompetech.com/


Keywords
americausaus historygeorge washingtonunited states history
