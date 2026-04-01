"US Birth Rates Continued To Decline In 2025"

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A population catastrophe is continuing in America. The latest 2025 CDC research showed that our country is still not replacing its population, which needs to be roughly 2.1 children per woman. In 2025 the fertility replacement rate was 1.79 births per woman. This continuing trend is extremely dangerous for the country. It is leading to a strained economy and weakening social safety nets like Social Security and Medicare. This new video looks at the falling numbers, and what contributing factors are causing it.