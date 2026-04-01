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"US Birth Rates Continued To Decline In 2025"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
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A population catastrophe is continuing in America.  The latest 2025 CDC research showed that our country is still not replacing its population, which needs to be roughly 2.1 children per woman.  In 2025 the fertility replacement rate was 1.79 births per woman.  This continuing trend is extremely dangerous for the country.  It is leading to a strained economy and weakening social safety nets like Social Security and Medicare.  This new video looks at the falling numbers, and what contributing factors are causing it.

Keywords
falling us birth rateslow fertility ratesfallen below replacement rates2025 fertility rate showed 1 point 79 births per woman3 point 5 children per woman in 60sneed 2 point 1 births per woman to replace ourselves
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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