IS THE VIRUS REAL? The poisoning certainly is. In one sense, is it even relevant??

Are they immune response artifacts of the body, or do they invade from the outside? "The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa. Are we close to that point? Does anyone have an electron microscope I could borrow? (LOL) Love the peacock interaction, just like humans. Not now Bill, I'm walking the kids!