MALICE AFORETHOUGHT: THE CONSCIOUS INTENT TO CAUSE DEATH -- SCOTT KESTERSON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Use Promo Code (SGT20) for 20% OFF
Filmmaker and journalist Scott Kesterson from BardsFM joins me to discuss what appears to be premeditated murder - the malice aforethought of Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIH, CDC, big pharma and other deep state players. Thank you for tuning in friends - this is the fight of our lives because it's the fight FOR our lives.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kKpwFyGKZ4sH/