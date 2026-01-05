BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silver Surge, Iran Unrest & The Financial Storm – Ricardo Bosi’s 2026 Forecast
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
108 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 1 day ago

In this explosive episode of Bozzi Briefs, Lt. Col. Ricardo Bozzi joins host John Michael Chambers to break down the seismic shifts unfolding in early 2026. They dive into:


The Silver Shockwave: Analyzing the historic surge in silver prices, the collapse of bank short positions, and what it means for the global financial system. Is this the engineered takedown of the central banking cabal?


Iran in Turmoil: Decoding Trump’s warning to Iran and the strategic move toward “non-interventionism” while supporting sovereign uprisings against oppressive regimes.


The 1871 Deception: Exposing the corporate hijacking of America through the Organic Act of 1871 and the path to reclaiming sovereignty.


Financial Stability Report: Unpacking the Trump administration’s revolutionary Financial Stability Oversight Council report — a “financial Declaration of Independence” designed to dismantle globalist control.


NYC & The Islamic Law Test: Warning signs as New York faces the consequences of ideological subversion and the rise of Sharia-influenced governance.


2026 Forecast: Bozzi outlines the “bittersweet” year ahead — from shocking truth reveals and systemic collapses to the dawn of a new golden age by July 4th.


This is not just analysis — it’s a strategic briefing for patriots worldwide. Whether it’s economic warfare, geopolitical realignment, or the battle for national soul, Bozzi and Chambers connect the dots like no one else.


Tune in and prepare for the year that changes everything.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
financial collapsesovereigntysharia lawglobal financial resetjohn michael chamberssilver squeezericardo bosiiran protests2026 forecastwhite hat operationscentral bank failurebozzi briefstrump non-interventionorganic act 1871new york crisispatriotic intelligence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

Laura Harris
China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as &#8220;hegemonic attack,&#8221; demands Maduro&#8217;s release

China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as “hegemonic attack,” demands Maduro’s release

Belle Carter
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy