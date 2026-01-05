Silver Surge, Iran Unrest & The Financial Storm – Ricardo Bosi’s 2026 Forecast

In this explosive episode of Bozzi Briefs, Lt. Col. Ricardo Bozzi joins host John Michael Chambers to break down the seismic shifts unfolding in early 2026. They dive into:





The Silver Shockwave: Analyzing the historic surge in silver prices, the collapse of bank short positions, and what it means for the global financial system. Is this the engineered takedown of the central banking cabal?





Iran in Turmoil: Decoding Trump’s warning to Iran and the strategic move toward “non-interventionism” while supporting sovereign uprisings against oppressive regimes.





The 1871 Deception: Exposing the corporate hijacking of America through the Organic Act of 1871 and the path to reclaiming sovereignty.





Financial Stability Report: Unpacking the Trump administration’s revolutionary Financial Stability Oversight Council report — a “financial Declaration of Independence” designed to dismantle globalist control.





NYC & The Islamic Law Test: Warning signs as New York faces the consequences of ideological subversion and the rise of Sharia-influenced governance.





2026 Forecast: Bozzi outlines the “bittersweet” year ahead — from shocking truth reveals and systemic collapses to the dawn of a new golden age by July 4th.





This is not just analysis — it’s a strategic briefing for patriots worldwide. Whether it’s economic warfare, geopolitical realignment, or the battle for national soul, Bozzi and Chambers connect the dots like no one else.





Tune in and prepare for the year that changes everything.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





