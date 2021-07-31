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This is extremely dangerous to our democracy! - Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 07/30/21
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167 views • July 31, 2021
What is extremely dangerous to democracy: free speech, standing up for what you believe in and going against what the government is implementing, not for our safety, but for our demise.
Today, on Simone Jennifer Smith Live, I examine the use of psychological warfare, which has been overlooked during this time. THERE are indications that the Jamaican Government could at some point take a decision to implement policy or legislation to get Jamaicans vaccinated against COVID-19.
Due to unanswered questions into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, both the U.S. government and scientists have called for a deeper examination into the validity of claims that a virus could have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.
Much of the discussion surrounds “gain-of-function” research.
Are you ready for what is going to be a dynamic and informative show?
Today, on Simone Jennifer Smith Live, I examine the use of psychological warfare, which has been overlooked during this time. THERE are indications that the Jamaican Government could at some point take a decision to implement policy or legislation to get Jamaicans vaccinated against COVID-19.
Due to unanswered questions into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, both the U.S. government and scientists have called for a deeper examination into the validity of claims that a virus could have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.
Much of the discussion surrounds “gain-of-function” research.
Are you ready for what is going to be a dynamic and informative show?
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