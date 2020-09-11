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SOLVING 9-11: THE DECEPTION THAT CHANGED THE WORLD [2012] - CHRISTOPHER BOLLYN (AUDIO BOOK)
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57 views • September 11, 2020
An independent analysis of the events of September 11, 2001. Includes historical and geo-political background and examines the motivation of the people who played key roles in the destruction of the evidence and the obstruction of justice for the families of the victims.
Reader comments:
"Solving 9/11 The Deception That Changed The World" is an amazing book on the events of 9/11 that goes where few dare to tread! I consider Christopher Bollyn to be the preeminent researcher of the culprits behind 9/11. This book discusses some of the physical evidence, such as thermite used to bring down the Twin Towers. Where this book really stands out is in Bollyn's detailed analysis showing the Israeli, Mossad, and Mossad front companies connected to all parts of the events of 9/11. Wake up America, Muslims on planes did not pull off 9/11. This book talks about everything from past false flag operations ran by Israel, to PTech and Gaurdium (Mossad front companies that sold software to the U.S. Gov. before 9/11), to the Odigo instant messages, and the dancing Israelis filming themselves infront of the burning rubble in NYC. This is a very well researched and multifaceted book. For those interested in the physical evidence, I would also recommend viewing the dvd "9/11 Explosive Evidence Experts Speak Out" by Architects and Engineers For 9/11 Truth. "Explosive Evidence" tells you how it happened, Bollyn's "Solving 9/11" book tells you who did it. Awesome. I loved this book and am planning on buying Bollyn's companion volume "Solving 9/11 The Original Articles"; these are the articles that Bollyn has based this book I am reviewing on. I would definitely recommend this book to my friends. I have already recommended this book on a patriot radio broadcast on internet/KU band alternative radio that I was a quest host on recently. Definitely 5 stars!
Reader comments:
"I loved this book. it really exposes the deception of the us government and the media of who the real culprits were behind this attack as well as their motivations.very convincingly and very logical in following the facts and evidences and reaching a logical conclusion about who was responsible."
"If you think you know what happened on 9/11, or you want to know, read this book! Israel played a major and provable role in making 9/11 happen. They want americans to hate Muslims and fight Israels wars for them. They made 1.2 billion enemies for themselves and want you to fight them. Israel ran security at the towers and airports, hauled away the destroyed towers (evidence), had the towers insured against terror, ran the department of homeland security, and even wrote the commission report!"
"A genius who sacrificed his entire life to unveil cause of 9/11, the seminal event of our lifetime. The Israel connection is painstakingly described, leaving not a scintilla of doubt in my mind that 9/11 was a Likud/Mossad False Flag event to suck the west into a Crusade against Israel's neighbors for the sake of Rothschild Israel and US military and oil interests. This has nothing to do with he Jewish people as a whole who are identified with the Jewish past or faith. No Jew I know would have countenanced this horrific act on the part of Zionists. I'm a Jew and faced up to the fact of 9/11, albeit very reluctantly. But Jews must face the facts and not live the lie or live solely within a narrow Jewish ideological framework. Jew must not hide from the truth and this book goes a long way to help Jews understand the facts of 9/11. They can then condemn Likud for the monstrous, evil holocaust of 9/11 and develop real bridges to Palestinians, long overdo."
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Reader comments:
"Solving 9/11 The Deception That Changed The World" is an amazing book on the events of 9/11 that goes where few dare to tread! I consider Christopher Bollyn to be the preeminent researcher of the culprits behind 9/11. This book discusses some of the physical evidence, such as thermite used to bring down the Twin Towers. Where this book really stands out is in Bollyn's detailed analysis showing the Israeli, Mossad, and Mossad front companies connected to all parts of the events of 9/11. Wake up America, Muslims on planes did not pull off 9/11. This book talks about everything from past false flag operations ran by Israel, to PTech and Gaurdium (Mossad front companies that sold software to the U.S. Gov. before 9/11), to the Odigo instant messages, and the dancing Israelis filming themselves infront of the burning rubble in NYC. This is a very well researched and multifaceted book. For those interested in the physical evidence, I would also recommend viewing the dvd "9/11 Explosive Evidence Experts Speak Out" by Architects and Engineers For 9/11 Truth. "Explosive Evidence" tells you how it happened, Bollyn's "Solving 9/11" book tells you who did it. Awesome. I loved this book and am planning on buying Bollyn's companion volume "Solving 9/11 The Original Articles"; these are the articles that Bollyn has based this book I am reviewing on. I would definitely recommend this book to my friends. I have already recommended this book on a patriot radio broadcast on internet/KU band alternative radio that I was a quest host on recently. Definitely 5 stars!
Reader comments:
"I loved this book. it really exposes the deception of the us government and the media of who the real culprits were behind this attack as well as their motivations.very convincingly and very logical in following the facts and evidences and reaching a logical conclusion about who was responsible."
"If you think you know what happened on 9/11, or you want to know, read this book! Israel played a major and provable role in making 9/11 happen. They want americans to hate Muslims and fight Israels wars for them. They made 1.2 billion enemies for themselves and want you to fight them. Israel ran security at the towers and airports, hauled away the destroyed towers (evidence), had the towers insured against terror, ran the department of homeland security, and even wrote the commission report!"
"A genius who sacrificed his entire life to unveil cause of 9/11, the seminal event of our lifetime. The Israel connection is painstakingly described, leaving not a scintilla of doubt in my mind that 9/11 was a Likud/Mossad False Flag event to suck the west into a Crusade against Israel's neighbors for the sake of Rothschild Israel and US military and oil interests. This has nothing to do with he Jewish people as a whole who are identified with the Jewish past or faith. No Jew I know would have countenanced this horrific act on the part of Zionists. I'm a Jew and faced up to the fact of 9/11, albeit very reluctantly. But Jews must face the facts and not live the lie or live solely within a narrow Jewish ideological framework. Jew must not hide from the truth and this book goes a long way to help Jews understand the facts of 9/11. They can then condemn Likud for the monstrous, evil holocaust of 9/11 and develop real bridges to Palestinians, long overdo."
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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