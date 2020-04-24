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House Lawmakers Clash Over Pelosi-Backed Oversight Committee On Coronavirus Response!?
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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24 views • April 24, 2020
This week, Republicans and Democrats argued over establishing a separate select committee to review the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, House lawmakers voted 212 to 182 in favor of creating the committee.

“I say this with all the hope that I can muster, that we can do this in a very bipartisan way,” stated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

She confirmed the committee will oversee congressional bailouts and other aspects of the virus response. The bipartisan group will be led by Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and ranking member Tom Cole (R-Okla.), along with House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and ranking member Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), will also be on the select panel.

“The committee will root out waste, fraud and abuse,” explained Pelosi. “It will be laser focused on ensuring taxpayer money goes to workers’ paychecks and benefits, and it will ensure that the federal response is based on the best possible science, guided by health experts.”
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zgoldenreportcongress creates a coronavirus committeenancy pelosi to lead the coronavirus committeecoronavirus oversight committeenancy pelosi backed oversight on the coronavirus committee
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