Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
These Tips Will Help You SURVIVE Biden’s America! | SEAL Survival Expert Clint Emerson | Huckabee
92 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 8 days ago |
Shop now

Clint Emerson is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL with 20 years of Special Ops experience. He's also a bestselling author, and his brand new book is "The Rugged Life: The Modern Guide to Self-Reliance." He says that these last 2 years have shown us just how fragile society can be—and it's his mission to teach you and your family to be more self-sufficient. Learn how to survive in Biden's America!


-----
Watch Huckabee Saturdays 8/7c and again Sundays 9/8c exclusively on TBN

View full Huckabee episodes for free on the TBN app:
https://watch.tbn.org/huckabee

Keywords
authornavy sealspecial opsclint emersonsurvival expert

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket