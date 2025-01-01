BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sell your real estate without the closing attorney sending the IRS a 1099-S form
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
106 followers
114 views • 4 months ago

When you sell your real estate, whether personal or commercial, everyone expects that the title or escrow company will issue an IRS Form 1099-S to the IRS, claiming that you had gross proceeds from the sale of your "U.S. Real Property Interest".

However, this is wrong more than 99% of the time. The title or escrow company should not send a 1099 form to the IRS about the sale of your real estate.

In this presentation Peymon Mottahedeh, president of Freedom Law School, will show you how you can sell your real estate without the title or escrow company sending a 1099 to the IRS about the sale by simply following the law as found on the U.S. government's official legal websites.

FreedomLawSchool.org.

