New Charging Standard Could Lead to Lower Electric Vehicle Prices

Tesla's Charging Plug Adopted by Major Automakers
The #CCS charging standard is gaining traction! Tesla, GM, Ford, and Rivian have all agreed to adopt the standard, which could make electric vehicles more convenient and accessible.
#electricvehicles #chargingstations #evcharging #evnews #tesla #gm #ford #rivian
