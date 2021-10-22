True Facts talking

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38 views • October 22, 2021
For thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived. (Rev 18:23) Maybe foolish Virgins took the mark, they were told to go to those who “buy and sell,” to buy false light/oil.
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