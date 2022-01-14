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People are still being SEALED inside their own homes in China! [13.01.2022]
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142 views • January 14, 2022
- No food for 3 weeks.
Research: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=People+are+still+being+SEALED+inside+their+own+homes+in+China&;t=h_&ia=web
https://ussanews.com/people-are-still-being-sealed-inside-their-own-homes-in-china/
https://www.newswars.com/people-are-still-being-sealed-inside-their-own-homes-in-china/
https://www.jewworldorder.org/people-are-still-being-sealed-inside-their-own-homes-in-china/
- Unfortunately there is not much difference what China is doing with it citizens or what Australia, NZ, Canada (especially Quebec), Washington state or NY are doing with their peasants. Freedom is gone, and majority absolutely fine with it.
28,328 views Jan 13, 2022
Anything Goes
186K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eXwYVEYILk4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
Research: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=People+are+still+being+SEALED+inside+their+own+homes+in+China&;t=h_&ia=web
https://ussanews.com/people-are-still-being-sealed-inside-their-own-homes-in-china/
https://www.newswars.com/people-are-still-being-sealed-inside-their-own-homes-in-china/
https://www.jewworldorder.org/people-are-still-being-sealed-inside-their-own-homes-in-china/
- Unfortunately there is not much difference what China is doing with it citizens or what Australia, NZ, Canada (especially Quebec), Washington state or NY are doing with their peasants. Freedom is gone, and majority absolutely fine with it.
28,328 views Jan 13, 2022
Anything Goes
186K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eXwYVEYILk4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
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