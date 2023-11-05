Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli Jal Al-Alam site blown up with heavy missiles across Lebanese border
channel image
The Prisoner
8836 Subscribers
Shop now
178 views
Published Yesterday

Israeli post at Jal Al-Alam site was blown up with heavy missiles by Hezbollah troops across the Lebanese border. It was suspected to be the Burkan rocket, and the two rockets fired destroyed the entire site with extensive damage. Hezbollah will continue to attack the Israeli occupation in retaliation for their attacks on Lebanese and Palestinians in Gaza.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
israelihezbollahrocketsjal al-alam site

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket