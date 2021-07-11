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Nothing Is As It Seems
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433 views • July 11, 2021
Here we look at the origin and meaning of being knighted. In recent years people of all walks of life have been knighted. Is there perhaps a deeper meaning to this? Becoming famous comes almost always at a cost, and often reference is made to the "Rain Man". Who or what is this referring to, and can all of this be traced back to the Roman Catholic Church? After all, nothing is as it seems.
- Why do they sell their souls?
- Who are they selling it to?
- What does it mean to be Knighted, why is it a big deal for those who covet that title?
- Who do you actually serve when this happens?
- You may be surprised by who some of these people are.
- There is way more that meets the eye in all this.
- It's amazing who and what is connected to all this.
- Why do they sell their souls?
- Who are they selling it to?
- What does it mean to be Knighted, why is it a big deal for those who covet that title?
- Who do you actually serve when this happens?
- You may be surprised by who some of these people are.
- There is way more that meets the eye in all this.
- It's amazing who and what is connected to all this.
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