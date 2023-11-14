Scott Ritter: Israel threatens nuclear war.
144 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom
Streamed live 11/14/2923 #israel #hamas #gaza#israel #hamas #gaza #ukraine #russia #biden #putin #Zelenskyy #peace ABOUT: Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer whose service over a 20-plus-year career included tours of duty in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control agreements, serving on the staff of US Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf during the Gulf War and later as a chief weapons inspector with the UN in Iraq from 1991-98.
Keywords
corruptionliesrussiaisraelwarbidenputinpeaceukrainegermanygazajudge napolitanohamasnatenyahuzelenskyyjudging freedomnordstream pipeline
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos