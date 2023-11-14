Create New Account
Scott Ritter: Israel threatens nuclear war.
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom

Streamed live 11/14/2923  #israel #hamas #gaza
#israel #hamas #gaza #ukraine #russia #biden #putin #Zelenskyy #peace ABOUT: Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer whose service over a 20-plus-year career included tours of duty in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control agreements, serving on the staff of US Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf during the Gulf War and later as a chief weapons inspector with the UN in Iraq from 1991-98.
corruptionliesrussiaisraelwarbidenputinpeaceukrainegermanygazajudge napolitanohamasnatenyahuzelenskyyjudging freedomnordstream pipeline

