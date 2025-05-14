DR RASHID BUTTAR ⚕ MURDERED FOR EXPOSING THE NWO DEPOPULATION EUGENICS AGENDAS❗ [MARIA ZEE]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the first videos that got CANST on the map was [URGENT] I WILL DELETE THIS VIDEO WITHIN 24 HOURS 💉⚰ R.I.P. RASHID BUTTAR
Special thanks to Dr. Rashid Buttar 🪦
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Website - https://www.advancedmedicine.com/
https://old.bitchute.com/video/kUz1EMoJZGXO/
--
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtc2fkN0OqA
https://rumble.com/user/soiritragnarok
seemorerocks.substack.com/p/is-the-deagel-reports-2025-depopulation
https://matrixsoultrapssoulharvesting.blogspot.com/2024/08/the-annunaki-slave-system-we-are-in.html
https://annuanki.blogspot.com/2020/08/nothing-in-this-matrix-is-as-it-seems.html?zx=a118492b25922a71
https://spyscape.com/article/lifting-the-veil-rites-and-rituals-of-the-worlds-most-secret-societies
https://www.docdroid.net/YMLwGat/2010-scenarios-for-the-future-of-technology-and-international-developdaddays annunaki assholement-rockefeller-gbn-pdf#page=35
https://overlordsofchaos.com/index.php/world-depopulation-agenda
https://allnewspipeline.com/Deagel_Depopulation_War_Upon_Humanity.php
https://annuanki.blogspot.com/2020/08/nothing-in-this-matrix-is-as-it-seems.html?zx=30d7d82ee3a9b1c8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qV3QHG2B3B0
https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B_1WWhFzUqUvU3cxRkozZlFVX2M/preview?resourcekey=0-QZxTzi7eqczkyAPqdLRnOQ
https://rasera786.blogspot.com/2011/06/new-world-order-feudal-enslavement.html
https://archive.org/details/dolores-cannon-keepers-of-the-garden_202202/page/123/mode/2up
https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/09/08/alien-sexual-manupulation/
https://expose-news.com/2024/09/25/the-globalists-got-what-they-wanted/
https://truthunedited.com/videos/jehovahs-witnesses-for-the-new-world-order/
https://robscholtemuseum.nl/famx-wake-up-and-fight-back-covid-19-vaccines-depopulation-plan-exposed/
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/
https://thewebmatrix.net/disclosure/1947.html
https://theserapeum.com/the-black-plague-poison-2-0-covid19-was-a-jewish-depopulation-plan/
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL:0/AGENDA-2030-21
See the track & trace via vaxnanochip patent at this link!^s
https://veteranstoday com/2021/04/30/35-things-the-ruling-cabal-does-not-want-you-to-know
http://www.lopezcarlos.nl/dwtf/Nieuwemap/links.html#services
https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2018/02/the-strange-world-of-energy-vampires/
TRUST NO ONE https://kateofgaia.files.wordpress.com/2014/04/babylon-is-fallen-by-kate-uv-kaia.pdf
htttps://celestialreport.com/pages/soulcatcher
https://DEATHCAFE.Com
https:/https://ww/exjwcounseling.com