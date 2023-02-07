Doing the usual in the unusual..that is why we prep.

Decluttering your home and space allows us to see what is really important to your daily life, and what can actually have a dual use. Decluttering your mindset allows you to mentally move forward in difficult situations. If you have your home organized, your mind will be able to handle the stress better in a crisis. We are all facing multiple factors from power outages to supply chain breakdowns, financial to weather, health or emergency issues on a daily basis.
The Organic Prepper has a lot of good information.
Pintrest has a lot of great printable items available for your personal situation.
Mike Adams has a podcast Resilient Prepping
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.