The All American Priest Pushed From A Helicopter - CIA Dissappeared American Hero

After 39 years, mystery persists in death of rebel priest in Central America

http://www.startribune.com/after-32-years-mystery-persists-in-death-of-rebel-priest-in-central-america/328380761

Free Autobiography padreguadalupe.angelfire.com/

Would You Like To Know About an All American WW2 Veteran & Missionary Who Courageously Started Over 100 Coops For The Poor of Honduras. He was a proud loving man who knew Christ’s love would keep company with forgotten poor people living in the dirt. As Combat Engineers do, they try to find solutions to problems, and this hit a against a NWO, DeepState wall way back in the 60s, 70s, and 80s in line with John Perkins Confessions of an Economic Hitman. Subsequently Disappeared In The Earlier Days Of The #DeepState #CIA in Latin America!?!?

This all occurred before Fr. Gutierrez (Peru) Notre Dame Professor became an icon of Liberation Theology (We Drink From Our Own Wells). Even though the Honduran constitution guarantees a land plot to each Citizen, the most frightening thing is not the hired gunmen who always push them off good lands for growing food and raising cattle... But that those same psychopaths bringing Millions of dispossessed human beings into the USA, Biden, WEF, NWO Globalists talk about Liberation Theology today for the Great Reset satanist agenda.



"On September 20, 1983, the Carney family received word of the death of Padre Guadalupe in Honduras. The U.S. State Department and Honduran Government have since given at least six different versions of what happened to him..." #FJB

“Unfortunately, the documents in our files give no conclusive evidence as to the fate of Father Carney,” a CIA official, John Moseman, wrote to then-Sen. Paul Wellstone in January 1998.

Tim Kaine, John Negroponte, and the Priest Who Was Thrown From a Helicopter

https://theintercept.com/2016/10/04/tim-kaine-john-negroponte-and-the-priest-who-was-thrown-from-a-helicopter/







After 39 years, mystery persists in death of rebel priest in Central America

http://www.startribune.com/after-32-years-mystery-persists-in-death-of-rebel-priest-in-central-america/328380761

America's funding of Honduran security forces puts blood on our hands

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/jul/08/american-funding-honduran-security-forces-blood-on-our-hands







US investigating allegations Honduran military had hitlist of activists to target

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jul/08/honduras-military-hitlist-activists-us-investigation



The Struggle for Human Rights

and Transformation in Honduras:

https://www.uusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Honduras_Web_Optimized.pdf

National Catholic Reporter

Amid memories, search for U.S. priest continues in Honduras

https://natcath.org/NCR_Online/archives2/2003d/101703/101703k.htm







Fr. James Guadalupe Carney Was Disappeared in Honduras in 1983

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhOqomRDBHw

Fr James “Guadalupe” Carney Revolutionary Priest Reminiscences by a Jesuit Friend

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXw2U4SFg4U

Celebration of the life of Padre Guadalupe Carney, El Progreso, Yoro, September 14 2013

https://player.vimeo.com/video/74624138

20-year search for priest may be over

http://www.natcath.org/NCR_Online/archives/032103/032103h.htm

Carney Latin American Solidarity Archives

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8HTwkYXqf3J6QOB7FBhUEA/videos





RELATED:

Police put Nicaraguan bishop under house arrest again, send priests and seminarians to jail

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/252074/police-nicaraguan-bishop-under-house-arrest-again-send-priests-seminarians-to-jail

Truth11 Films The Cost of WiFi and Cellular Technology

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x196sst

NeuroScience – Bench To Battlefield

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUtQbriWt64

Death Squads of El Salvador (Notice the discussion of Refugees of Violence)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J8FvX8ahqU

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised – Chavez: Inside the Coup

(Plug into the Irish Film Maker’s documentary)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Id--ZFtjR5c

The House Are Full of Smoke

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mev5jwfQdN4

5G Total Mind Control For All ~ Operation Crimson Mist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7eMnNgnjno

It happened in Tianamen Square | Featured Documentary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbKroPF3W5Q

CIA Hippie Mind Control: Inside Laurel Canyon with Dave McGowan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2GjY8DN-7I

Food for thought: China’s Food Safety | 101 East

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oQbCOz9nlU&vl=en

Also see: Dirty Dozen and clean Fifteen