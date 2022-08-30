The All American Priest Pushed From A Helicopter - CIA Dissappeared American Hero

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After 39 years, mystery persists in death of rebel priest in Central America
http://www.startribune.com/after-32-years-mystery-persists-in-death-of-rebel-priest-in-central-america/328380761
Free Autobiography padreguadalupe.angelfire.com/
Would You Like To Know About an All American WW2 Veteran & Missionary Who Courageously Started Over 100 Coops For The Poor of Honduras. He was a proud loving man who knew Christ’s love would keep company with forgotten poor people living in the dirt. As Combat Engineers do, they try to find solutions to problems, and this hit a against a NWO, DeepState wall way back in the 60s, 70s, and 80s in line with John Perkins Confessions of an Economic Hitman. Subsequently Disappeared In The Earlier Days Of The #DeepState #CIA in Latin America!?!?
This all occurred before Fr. Gutierrez (Peru) Notre Dame Professor became an icon of Liberation Theology (We Drink From Our Own Wells). Even though the Honduran constitution guarantees a land plot to each Citizen, the most frightening thing is not the hired gunmen who always push them off good lands for growing food and raising cattle... But that those same psychopaths bringing Millions of dispossessed human beings into the USA, Biden, WEF, NWO Globalists talk about Liberation Theology today for the Great Reset satanist agenda.
"On September 20, 1983, the Carney family received word of the death of Padre Guadalupe in Honduras. The U.S. State Department and Honduran Government have since given at least six different versions of what happened to him..." #FJB
“Unfortunately, the documents in our files give no conclusive evidence as to the fate of Father Carney,” a CIA official, John Moseman, wrote to then-Sen. Paul Wellstone in January 1998.
Tim Kaine, John Negroponte, and the Priest Who Was Thrown From a Helicopter
https://theintercept.com/2016/10/04/tim-kaine-john-negroponte-and-the-priest-who-was-thrown-from-a-helicopter/
After 39 years, mystery persists in death of rebel priest in Central America
http://www.startribune.com/after-32-years-mystery-persists-in-death-of-rebel-priest-in-central-america/328380761
America's funding of Honduran security forces puts blood on our hands
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/jul/08/american-funding-honduran-security-forces-blood-on-our-hands
US investigating allegations Honduran military had hitlist of activists to target
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jul/08/honduras-military-hitlist-activists-us-investigation
The Struggle for Human Rights
and Transformation in Honduras:
https://www.uusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Honduras_Web_Optimized.pdf
National Catholic Reporter
Amid memories, search for U.S. priest continues in Honduras
https://natcath.org/NCR_Online/archives2/2003d/101703/101703k.htm
Fr. James Guadalupe Carney Was Disappeared in Honduras in 1983
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhOqomRDBHw
Fr James “Guadalupe” Carney Revolutionary Priest Reminiscences by a Jesuit Friend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXw2U4SFg4U
Celebration of the life of Padre Guadalupe Carney, El Progreso, Yoro, September 14 2013
https://player.vimeo.com/video/74624138
20-year search for priest may be over
http://www.natcath.org/NCR_Online/archives/032103/032103h.htm
Carney Latin American Solidarity Archives
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8HTwkYXqf3J6QOB7FBhUEA/videos
RELATED:
Police put Nicaraguan bishop under house arrest again, send priests and seminarians to jail
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/252074/police-nicaraguan-bishop-under-house-arrest-again-send-priests-seminarians-to-jail
Truth11 Films The Cost of WiFi and Cellular Technology
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x196sst
NeuroScience – Bench To Battlefield
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUtQbriWt64
Death Squads of El Salvador (Notice the discussion of Refugees of Violence)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J8FvX8ahqU
The Revolution Will Not Be Televised – Chavez: Inside the Coup
(Plug into the Irish Film Maker’s documentary)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Id--ZFtjR5c
The House Are Full of Smoke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mev5jwfQdN4
5G Total Mind Control For All ~ Operation Crimson Mist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7eMnNgnjno
It happened in Tianamen Square | Featured Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbKroPF3W5Q
CIA Hippie Mind Control: Inside Laurel Canyon with Dave McGowan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2GjY8DN-7I
Food for thought: China’s Food Safety | 101 East
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oQbCOz9nlU&vl=en
Also see: Dirty Dozen and clean Fifteen