Quo Vadis





Apr 25, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for April 25, 2023.





Our Lady's message follows here:





Our Lady's message, April 25, 2023.





"Dear children!





I invite you all to be bearers of the peace and joy of the resurrected Jesus for all those who are far from prayer, so that Jesus' love through your lives transforms them to a new life of conversion and holiness.





Thank you for answering my call!"





Our Lady's message to Marija for March 25, 2023 follows here:





Our Lady's message: "Dear children! Let this time be a time of prayer for you."





Maria is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1,1965, in Bijakovici.





Her prayer mission given by Our Lady is to pray for all the souls in purgatory.





She has three brothers and two sisters.





She grew up at the foot of Apparition Mountain, just down the road from Vicka’s house.





She was born on April 1, 1965, and was 16 when the apparitions began.





Maria is described in all the books of Medjugorje as deeply spiritual, prayerful, meek, sensitive and humble.





When the apparitions started, she was studying in Mostar which is about eighteen miles away from Medjugorje.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





She still has apparitions every day, and is the visionary to whom Our Lady gives the public message to the world on the 25th of each month.





Our Lady has confided nine secrets to her so far.





Maria is presently living in Italy, is married, and has four children.





She visits Medjugorje a number of times each year.





