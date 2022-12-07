The Whole of Donetsk is Constantly Shelled, and We Continue to Live a Normal Life ... 120622

"We've all gone crazy. The whole of Donetsk is constantly shelled, and we continue to live a normal life..."
◾️A Donetsk local speaks out on how residents are not leaving the city despite the borders with Russia are open, other cities like Rostov have cheaper houses, cara, there is no shelling... But somehow people refuse to give up their home.
