Wokeism Is A Copy Machine

Why is it important for us to ask the left what they have said or written in the past?

Because the press won’t.

These hacks built their careers on placating radicals with empty rhetoric.

Ask them: do you think you could explain the terms that you so freely throw around?

When you ask basic questions, the whole woke front collapses.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (2 October 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6381052796112