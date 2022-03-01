EP 2836-6PM Russia-Russia-Russia! Ceasefire Talks Fail; Zelensky Pokes Bear By Requesting to Join EU 

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Negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials in a third country on Feb. 28 yielded no results, officials said after the talks concluded. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent top officials as intermediaries as Russian and Ukrainian forces continued battling in Ukraine, including near major cities such as Kyiv. The negotiations were held in Belarus, which has allowed Russian forces to pass through during the war. Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelensky, told reporters after talks broke off that the primary aim was to discuss a ceasefire.
Special Guest: Ben Gordon is a singer/songwriter and producer originally from Wisconsin was involved in a single car accident shortly after noon on 1/30/2022. Within minutes, EMT arrived and injected him with a sedative while he was explaining that he had not been seriously injured. The next conscious memory arrived when he woke up 8 hours later connected to a mechanical ventilator, IV and catheter. After removing all of the devices, he confronted staff and was told that he had Covid 19. https://bengordonshow.bandcamp.com/
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