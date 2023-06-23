Dr. McCullough Interview - Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals, Gender Dysphoria & The COVID-19 Injection



Joining me today is returning guest Dr. Peter McCullough, here to discuss a very concerning issue that most Americans are only just becoming aware of, despite being a well known topic in government and scientific circles for decades. This is the issue of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs) and their seemingly ubiquitous presence in our daily lives. Decades of peer-reviewed science has continued to reveal that these chemicals are not only present in everything from children's toys to the water you drink, but can have serious and lasting effects on your body, in particular your hormonal make up and sexual identity. Today, we discuss this very serious and seemingly deliberate failure by our health authorities, and how these very chemicals are scientifically proven to lead to gender dysphoria -- the very diagnoses driving the transgender movement -- as well as how one of the most widely given (forced) medical interventions in history is also an endocrine disruptor: the COVID-19 injection.

