Dr. McCullough Interview - Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals, Gender Dysphoria & The COVID-19 Injection

TheLastAmericanVagabond
Streamed on: Jun 15, 1:00 pm EDT
Joining me today is returning guest Dr. Peter McCullough, here to discuss a very concerning issue that most Americans are only just becoming aware of, despite being a well known topic in government and scientific circles for decades. This is the issue of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs) and their seemingly ubiquitous presence in our daily lives. Decades of peer-reviewed science has continued to reveal that these chemicals are not only present in everything from children's toys to the water you drink, but can have serious and lasting effects on your body, in particular your hormonal make up and sexual identity. Today, we discuss this very serious and seemingly deliberate failure by our health authorities, and how these very chemicals are scientifically proven to lead to gender dysphoria -- the very diagnoses driving the transgender movement -- as well as how one of the most widely given (forced) medical interventions in history is also an endocrine disruptor: the COVID-19 injection.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/scott-c-smith-interview-epalestine
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get TLAV Apparel:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
https://tlavfreespeech.itemorder.com/shop/home/
Support TLAV through Autonomy:
Join Autonomy: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/QZmKjVCA
Ryan Cristián’s Objectivity Course: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/objective-research
Richard Grove’s Course: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/QZmKjVCA
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://tlavagabond.substack.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/donations/donation-form/
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond
https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tlavagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
#TLAVPirateStreams #TheLastAmericanVagabond #DrPeterMcCullough
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.