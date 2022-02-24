Exposing Joe Biden's Ties to China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is a short excerpt from our brand new series, The Enemy Within. In this new Daily Wire series, journalist Lee Smith exposes how U.S. leaders are putting Chinese interests above the interests of the American people. Only Daily Wire members can watch the full series — click here to join: https://utm.io/uejBe