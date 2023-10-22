Jesus was dragged before the religious leaders.

2Thess lesson #10. Christians need to be prepared for the injustice and adversity the devil's world will level at them. Jesus gives us an example in John chapter 18, the unfair treatment against Jesus Christ from the rulers of HIS day may be something similar we face in our spiritual walk.
