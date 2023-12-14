100% The Reason People are Being Done For Made Up Antisemitism in the USA.





Just to Make it Even More Clear How anti-White & anti-USA Donald Trump is.





The Word Semit,





Is Practically an Absolute Term Used to Describe all People in a Region Spanning From Northern Africa to the Top of the Middle East.





In Otherwords, Because of Trump,

if White People Don't like What Those who Claim to be From the Middle East & Africa are Doing.





White People Will go to Prison.





Anyone who Supports Trump also Hates White People Including the USA.

