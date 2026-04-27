Avalanche vs. Kings | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 4 | April 26, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings on April 26, 2026, where Anze Kopitar played in his final NHL game for the Kings, and Nathan MacKinnon recorded three points for the Avalanche
0:00 1st Period
3:23 2nd Period
6:12 3rd Period