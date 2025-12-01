BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Exposing the Agenda: Child Trafficking, Immigration Fraud & the "Table" of Global Control
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
96 followers
1
81 views • 1 day ago

Kristy Allen delivers a rapid-fire report on the battles defining America in December 2025. President Trump cancels all executive orders signed via "auto-pen" under the Biden administration, declaring them illegal, while revelations surface about a massive child trafficking pipeline at the border involving tens of thousands of missing children and complicit media.


The podcast details major victories, including the global takedown of the "Kid Flix" pedophile network and the cutting of federal benefits for illegal aliens under Trump's new orders. It spotlights allegations of immigration fraud against Rep. Ilhan Omar and exposes jaw-dropping government waste, like $12 billion for submarines that were never built.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


border crisisilhan omarchild traffickingimmigration fraudkristy allengovernment wastetrump executive ordersdecember 2025kid flix takedownfederal benefits cutjmc fraud alert
