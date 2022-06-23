BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 22, 2022 - Map & Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • June 23, 2022

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 22, 2022


▪️Ukrainian UAV attacked Shakhtinsky oil refinery in the Rostov region in Russia: the resulting fire was contained.


▪️In the northern Kharkiv region Russian Armed Forces continue strikes on ZSU’s military infrastructure: facilities hit in Zolochiv, Chuhuiv and Staryi Saltiv.


▪️Russian Armed Forces completed the encirclement northeast of Popasna by taking Pidlisne, Ray-Oleksandrivka, Loskutivka and Ustynivka. Fighting started in the southern outskirts of Lysychans'k near Bila Hora. Lysychans'k industrial zone under shelling. Up to four ZSU battalions remain in Hirs'ke and Zolote: the soldiers demoralized and surrendering.


▪️Fierce fighting continues near Bilohorivka, Berestove and Mykolaivka. Russian Armed Forces fight on the outskirts of Vovchoyarivka, its liberation will allow to cut off ZSU’s supply route in Lysychans'k-Severodonetsk agglomeration. West of Popasna Wagner's PMC hold back ZSU’s units with fire preventing the counterattacks.


▪️ZSU continue shelling Donetsk residential areas and nearby cities.


▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction Russian artillery strikes continue hitting ZSU positions near Orikhiv and Hulyaipole. Ukrainian command transfers fresh units to the frontline planning an offensive on Vasylivka.


▪️Russian Armed Forces hit an oil terminal in Mykolaiv’s port with a missile strike and hit ZSU’s positions in Solyani neighborhood.


▪️Terrorist attack in Chornobaivka: a roadside bomb went off on the head of the local administration’s car route.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy