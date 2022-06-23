Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 22, 2022 - Map & Text

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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 22, 2022
▪️Ukrainian UAV attacked Shakhtinsky oil refinery in the Rostov region in Russia: the resulting fire was contained.
▪️In the northern Kharkiv region Russian Armed Forces continue strikes on ZSU’s military infrastructure: facilities hit in Zolochiv, Chuhuiv and Staryi Saltiv.
▪️Russian Armed Forces completed the encirclement northeast of Popasna by taking Pidlisne, Ray-Oleksandrivka, Loskutivka and Ustynivka. Fighting started in the southern outskirts of Lysychans'k near Bila Hora. Lysychans'k industrial zone under shelling. Up to four ZSU battalions remain in Hirs'ke and Zolote: the soldiers demoralized and surrendering.
▪️Fierce fighting continues near Bilohorivka, Berestove and Mykolaivka. Russian Armed Forces fight on the outskirts of Vovchoyarivka, its liberation will allow to cut off ZSU’s supply route in Lysychans'k-Severodonetsk agglomeration. West of Popasna Wagner's PMC hold back ZSU’s units with fire preventing the counterattacks.
▪️ZSU continue shelling Donetsk residential areas and nearby cities.
▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction Russian artillery strikes continue hitting ZSU positions near Orikhiv and Hulyaipole. Ukrainian command transfers fresh units to the frontline planning an offensive on Vasylivka.
▪️Russian Armed Forces hit an oil terminal in Mykolaiv’s port with a missile strike and hit ZSU’s positions in Solyani neighborhood.
▪️Terrorist attack in Chornobaivka: a roadside bomb went off on the head of the local administration’s car route.