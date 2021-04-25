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Eunuch's Today...Are Homo-Sexual Who Don't Know What They Are & And What Role God Has For Them...
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42 views • April 25, 2021
Homo-Sexual Today we're never meant to have sex but rather to be ministers to women and families for God. Because the churches and synagogues do not teach them that they have special gifts and are not to raise families but rather take care of the families of Elohim.
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