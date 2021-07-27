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Step by Step Guide to Spiritual House Cleaning - Rock Doc and Gabe : Episode 5
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20 views • July 27, 2021
We walk you through step by step, cleaning your house spiritually.
Using White Sage (Smudging)
Holy Anointing Oil that is Biblically Correct?
and Much More
Notes:
Sustainable, Organic White Sage
https://sagewinds.us/
Exodus 30:20-25 NKJV
22 Moreover the Lord spoke to Moses, saying: 23 “Also take for yourself quality spices—five hundred shekels of liquid myrrh, half as much sweet-smelling cinnamon (two hundred and fifty shekels), two hundred and fifty shekels of sweet-smelling cane, 24 five hundred shekels of cassia, according to the shekel of the sanctuary, and a hin of olive oil.
Prayer for each room during House Cleaning:
Heavenly Father, Holy Spirit in the Name of Yeshua Jesus. We charge Angels
over this room. Stationing them at every corner.
We command any unclean spirit or anything that is not of God to leave this
room immediately. We break and strongholds, authority, curses, assignments or contracts over this room right now in the name of Yeshua Jesus.
Nothing may enter this room that is not of God. Amen
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-967127
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/therockdocandgabe
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/TheRockDoc
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@TheRockDoc:b
Dr. Beth Dupree's Site:
Organic, Water Soluble, Full Spectrum, Terpene Rich CBD Products for Pets and People.
Famous Elderberry Tinctures, Silvercide and much more:
https://myrockdoc.com/
#rock_doc_and_gabe, #the_rock_doc, #dr_beth_dupree, #spiritual_house_cleaning,
#smudging, #anointing_oil,
Using White Sage (Smudging)
Holy Anointing Oil that is Biblically Correct?
and Much More
Notes:
Sustainable, Organic White Sage
https://sagewinds.us/
Exodus 30:20-25 NKJV
22 Moreover the Lord spoke to Moses, saying: 23 “Also take for yourself quality spices—five hundred shekels of liquid myrrh, half as much sweet-smelling cinnamon (two hundred and fifty shekels), two hundred and fifty shekels of sweet-smelling cane, 24 five hundred shekels of cassia, according to the shekel of the sanctuary, and a hin of olive oil.
Prayer for each room during House Cleaning:
Heavenly Father, Holy Spirit in the Name of Yeshua Jesus. We charge Angels
over this room. Stationing them at every corner.
We command any unclean spirit or anything that is not of God to leave this
room immediately. We break and strongholds, authority, curses, assignments or contracts over this room right now in the name of Yeshua Jesus.
Nothing may enter this room that is not of God. Amen
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-967127
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/therockdocandgabe
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/TheRockDoc
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@TheRockDoc:b
Dr. Beth Dupree's Site:
Organic, Water Soluble, Full Spectrum, Terpene Rich CBD Products for Pets and People.
Famous Elderberry Tinctures, Silvercide and much more:
https://myrockdoc.com/
#rock_doc_and_gabe, #the_rock_doc, #dr_beth_dupree, #spiritual_house_cleaning,
#smudging, #anointing_oil,
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