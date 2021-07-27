Step by Step Guide to Spiritual House Cleaning - Rock Doc and Gabe : Episode 5

We walk you through step by step, cleaning your house spiritually.Using White Sage (Smudging)Holy Anointing Oil that is Biblically Correct?and Much MoreNotes:Sustainable, Organic White SageExodus 30:20-25 NKJV22 Moreover the Lord spoke to Moses, saying: 23 “Also take for yourself quality spices—five hundred shekels of liquid myrrh, half as much sweet-smelling cinnamon (two hundred and fifty shekels), two hundred and fifty shekels of sweet-smelling cane, 24 five hundred shekels of cassia, according to the shekel of the sanctuary, and a hin of olive oil.Prayer for each room during House Cleaning:Heavenly Father, Holy Spirit in the Name of Yeshua Jesus. We charge Angelsover this room. Stationing them at every corner.We command any unclean spirit or anything that is not of God to leave thisroom immediately. We break and strongholds, authority, curses, assignments or contracts over this room right now in the name of Yeshua Jesus.Nothing may enter this room that is not of God. AmenRumble:Facebook:Patreon:Odysee:Dr. Beth Dupree's Site:Organic, Water Soluble, Full Spectrum, Terpene Rich CBD Products for Pets and People.Famous Elderberry Tinctures, Silvercide and much more:#rock_doc_and_gabe, #the_rock_doc, #dr_beth_dupree, #spiritual_house_cleaning,#smudging, #anointing_oil,