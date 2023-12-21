Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Manipulation of your Behavioural Reponses...
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
100 Subscribers
284 views
Published 13 hours ago

Have you ever wondered why Graphene Oxide was put into the so called `covid` injections? This video explains why. They will have the ability to manipulate your responses to any situation. They are firstly rewriting your autobiographical memories, as explained in the previous video, thereby changing who you are, your beliefs, your character and secondly they now have the ability to manipulate any response to the given narrative.

Keywords
responsemanipulatebehaviour

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket